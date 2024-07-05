Witch Hat Atelier will hit our screens in 2025, it is one of the most anticipated releases and competes closely with the return of Frieren: Beyond the Journey and The Apothecary Diaries. The protagonists will shine next year and a trailer already lets us know what we can expect from the wonderful animation.

Witch Hat Atelier will be in charge of the BUG FILMS studio that debuted in 2022 with the delivery of Zom 100: The Bucket List of Dead, However, he had several problems finishing the series, let’s hope he does better with this installment, because he definitely proved that his animation quality is worth it.

The series director is Ayumu Watanabe (Children of the Sea) and the character designs will be in charge of Kairi Unabara (Pokémon Evolutions), on the other hand the music is in charge of Yuka Kitamura (Elden Ring) and the promotional video was directed by Kazuki Kawagoe (Zom 100).

Music: Yukia Kitamura (Elden Ring)

The trailer was released and surprised us with the quality of its animation, the precious style —in the style Violet Evergarden— It won’t let you see because of all the light and dynamism. Furthermore, the magic seals seem to match the images offered in Frieren: Beyond the Journey.

Witch Hat Atelier It will arrive sometime in 2025, the distribution license for Latin America will be handled by Crunchyroll.

The series has been originally distributed under the Kōdansha publishing label since 2016. The work is written and illustrated by Kamome Shirahama and currently has thirteen compilation volumes, Witch Hat Atelier remains in serialization.

What is Witch Hat Atelier about?

The official synopsis from Milky Way Editions is as follows:

”Coco, who lives in a small village, has always longed to be a magician. However, only those who are born with the gift of magic can become one; others are not even allowed to watch them cast spells, [ella no nació bendecida con los dones, no obstante, todo podría estar a punto de cambiar]”.

Once again, we are faced with a beautiful journey of a protagonist who goes against the current. Will Coco be able to achieve her dream with effort and a little good luck? Find out in 2025!

