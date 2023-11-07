Increase the protection of machinery and work equipment used on construction sites through their careful and timely monitoring. It is the last frontier crossed by LoJack Italia, a company specialized in the recovery of stolen vehicles thanks to a sophisticated satellite anti-theft system which has led to consolidating a recovery rate of 8 out of 10 stolen vehicles. The secret lies in the unique radio-frequency technology (non-shieldable, capable of detecting vehicles in places where other systems are less effective) of the devices installed on board the machines, in contact with an always operational control center and a team security that supports the Police Forces in the field in locating, recovering and returning the vehicle to the owner.

Damage equal to the value of the vehicle

Each theft of an earthmoving machine causes damage equal to the value of the vehicle, which can vary from 80 thousand to 300 thousand euros, and compromises the operation of the construction site on which it is used. The protection of LoJack technology also extends to the everyday life of the construction site, populated not only by vehicles, but also by numerous components and objects, hitherto inanimate and not capable of communicating, moved sporadically, but whose traces are often lost , because they were stolen or simply forgotten. LoJack telematics solutions transform these traditional objects into “digital assets” that communicate their position at any time, launching alerts when they are at risk.

Identify all equipment

Thanks to a series of sensors equipped with Bluetooth technology it is therefore possible to identify all the equipment (such as pneumatic hammers, cutters, ladders, etc… just to give a few examples), the accessories (such as buckets, shovels, tips, pliers and more) and other components (such as mobile offices, chemical toilets, wardrobes and more) present in a specific construction site, locate them, know at any time which accessories are associated with a certain machine, or whether a tool is entering or leaving a construction site and have a real-time view of the composition of the warehouses, giving life to a real digital inventory. Furthermore, LoJack technology allows the fleet manager to monitor other vital parameters such as the hours of actual use of individual machines; an element that proves to be essential on the preventive maintenance front, allowing you to plan overhaul services in time and also to receive alerts when the limit within which to start the maintenance phase is reached, avoiding breakdowns and downtime. Other parameters monitored are the operating hours of the power take-off (PTO = Power Take Off), to know the hours of use of the aerial platform and therefore of use of the mechanical arm, in addition to the parameters to know the position, the mileage, the switching on and off and the routes traveled by the vehicle. All viewable with remote control through personalized dashboards and customizable alerts. “We were used to thinking of construction materials as inanimate objects and for this reason we often lost track of them – observed Massimo Braga, Vice President and General Director of LoJack Italia. “In a world where everything is digitalized and every object in our lives is able to communicate with us, construction site equipment was really lacking. Now, also thanks to our solutions, the construction site is increasingly digital and its management becomes more effective and punctual”.

Two Caterpillars worth 400,000 euros

In recent months, thieves are becoming increasingly creative in carrying out criminal operations. As concrete evidence of the strong interest in this business and the effectiveness of combating it through technological solutions specifically designed for this sector, a few weeks ago, thanks to the LoJack technology installed on board a compact tracked loader, the Police tracked down two Caterpillar vehicles from worth 400,000 euros stolen just 24 hours earlier from a construction site, and which were traveling on board a truck with a foreign license plate.