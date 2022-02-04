In the early hours of this Friday, February 4, the official inauguration of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The opening ceremony was moved up to 8 pm China time at the National Estate, also known as ‘El Nido’. Among others, President Xi Jinping and the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, were present.

We tell you how long the games will go and the means by which you can watch the winter competitions.

Inauguration of the Winter Olympics.

The fair dates

The Winter Olympics will feature a total of 3,000 athletes. There will be 109 tests and 15 disciplines. All activities and competitions will be held in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

Although the games officially started on February 4, two days before the opening ceremony, the curling and ice hockey games began.

The Beijing Games will end next February 20, 2022when the closing ceremony takes place.

Inauguration of the Winter Olympics.

This year, Colombia has three cards in the winter games: Laura Gómez, Michael Poettoz and Carlos Quintana.

Gómez will be in the mass start tests, Poettoz will participate in alpine skiing and Quintana will be in cross-country skiing.

Where to see the competitions?

If you are interested in seeing the competitions of the Winter Olympic Games You can do it through the Official Olympic Broadcasting Partners, that is, the media allied directly to the games. In the case of Colombia, they will be Snail and Glade.

You will be able to see the competitions on the platform Snail Sportsthe Caracol channel, and through the channels Claro Sports: 1502 and 1503.

There will also be transmission through the channel Clear Brand in Youtube.

Laura Gómez and the Colombian flag at the opening of the fair in Beijing. See also These are the games that leave Xbox Game Pass | Atomix

Due to the time difference, most of the competitions will be seen at dawn and in the morning in the country.

According to the newspaper ‘As’, Laura Gómez’s competition will be on February 19 at 2:45 am (Colombian time). For their part, Poettoz and Quintana would compete between Saturday, February 5 and Tuesday, February 8.

