The inaugural ceremony scheduled for February 4 opens another edition of the Olympics tormented by the Covid pandemic: in the Beijing bubble there will be 118 blue athletes (46 girls, 72 boys), 4 fewer than the last edition, with the ‘goal to do better than in PyeongChang 2018, when Italy won 10 medals.

Compared to four years ago, in Italian skiing there is a higher quality than the blue team of the World Cup, with a high end – that of Goggia, Paris, Brignone, Vinatzer, Bassino and De Aliprandini – and some good athletes who can aspire at once. Although the names of men’s alpine skiing (7) will be announced tomorrow at the end of the Schladming night slalom, it is already known that hopes all converge on Dominik Paris downhill and Super G, with De Aliprandini (giant), Vinatzer and Razzoli (slalom) ready to exploit. In the women’s, headlights and fingers crossed on Sofia Goggia, struggling with yet another injury. The queen of the downhill, unbeatable in the season, has started her race against time to be at the start of the Olympic race. Brignone downhill, Super G, giant and perhaps combined, Bassino, Curtoni, the sisters Nadia and Nicol Delago and Marsaglia our other arrows.