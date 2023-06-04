On Twitter, Bolsonaro’s former minister declared that if the PT’s 1st term was the same as the 3rd, there would not be a 2nd.

the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) criticized this Saturday (3.Jun.2023) the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). According to the former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the current management “turned to vinegar”.

“If Lula 1 were the same as Lula 3, there would be no Lula 2. Neither Dilma 1 and 2. History would be different! Lula 1 put a banker, 3 attacks the BC. Lula 1 wanted to save, 3 to spend. Lula 3 is here: the wine has turned to vinegar”said Nogueira in his profile on twitter.

President of the PP, Ciro Nogueira has already used the social network to criticize the PT’s 3rd term on other occasions. According to him, the Lula 3 government is nothing like the first ones. “It is the government of Shará. Same name, but nothing to do”said the senator on May 16.

Ciro said that, out of respect for Lula’s first presidential governments, it would not be fair to call the current governance “Squid 3”.

“We have to respect the first 2 Lulas”declared the senator.