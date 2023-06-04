Maria Grazia Gamarra She is one of the most beloved actresses in Peru. She has a huge following, who see her on “Al fondo hay sitio” week after week. Although the young woman comes from a family of artists, she has developed her talent abroad. She not only develops in the performance, but also in the dance and singing. “You have to be prepared and know a little about everything. The more tools you have, the better,” he told a local media outlet. He knows where his passion for art has grown and how he has faced obstacles.

How has life been for María Grazia Gamarra abroad?

María Grazia Gamarra recalled how it was for her to travel abroad to work and pay for her degree years ago. Speaking to the María Pía Copello program, she recalled her days in Argentina, the country in which she had her first work experience, and what difficulties she had to go through.

What did María Grazia Gamarra study and what ancestry does she have? Photo: diffusion

“When I finished ‘America Kids,’I went to Buenos Aires to study, as a waitress and as a salesperson in a clothing store”, told the remembered Macarena of “In the background there is room”. She said that it was a hard stage in her life and, after living there for a while, she returned to Peru.

“It was hard, very hard, I was from Chibola and I wanted to go study abroad, and it was hard,” he said. As is known, the young woman carries the artistic essence in her veins, since her family is dedicated to art. This motivated María Grazia Gamarra to take the same path.

What studies does María Grazia Gamarra have?

The young woman trained abroad in the National University Institute of Art from Argentina. He traveled for a while to New York, United States, to specialize more in his field. In addition to this, she took music courses at the National Conservatory of Music in reading sheet music and piano.

María Grazia Gamarra also acquired dance knowledge at the Dance Estudio Perú center with the desire to become a complete artist. Quite apart from being a television and theater actress, she is a model and businesswoman.

María Grazia Gamarra is a Peruvian actress. Photo: Capture/America TV

What is the true nationality of María Grazia Gamarra?

Maria Grazia Gamarra He was born in Lima; however, she is of European ancestry. She thus made it known in dialogue with a well-known local media. “I have Croatian nationality because of my grandmother. The story of why she came to Peru is very long and one day I will tell it,” she told Peru 21. She recounted that her grandmother arrived on a ship in this country and that she had the opportunity to meet her.

