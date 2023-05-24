Mexico City.- Artificial Intelligence (AI) moves like a fireball this 2023 and has two of the largest current technologies: Microsoft and Google launching products with this technology left and right; Today the spotlight is on Bill Gates’ company, which announced Windows Copilot, an AI tool that will be added to Windows 11 later.

During its event for developers, Microsoft Build 2023, the American company unveiled Windows Copilot, an AI-powered virtual assistant, whose logo will be located in the center of the taskbar and can be used to manage all applications and programs on the device. Windows 11 operating system.

“We are delighted to introduce Windows Copilot. Windows is the first PC platform to provide centralized AI support for customers,” the company said in a statement.

What will he be able to do?

Windows Copilot will be centrally located on the Windows 11 taskbar. Once clicked, the assistant’s sidebar stays alert across all your apps, programs and windows, always available to act, Microsoft said.

At the bottom of this sidebar is a browser, to which you can ask various things, for example, you can ask it ‘how can I adjust my system to work?’, and then Copilot will display the timer options or put the screen in Dark Mode, that helps improve productivity, so you can choose the one you prefer or both.

Also, if you add a document to it, Windows Copilot will be able to rewrite the text in another way, explain it or summarize it, in any option, the wizard will show the result shortly. It will be able to recommend music, depending on the occasion, for example, if you ask it ‘what music is great to work with?’, it will recommend some genres and when you choose one, the music application you have, such as Spotify, will open.

In another situation, if you need to create a logo for your company, you can ask the wizard ‘how do I create a logo for my coffee shop?’, it will suggest you open the application. Once the design is finished, it will be possible to copy it to the interface of the tool and ask it to send it to your groups within applications, such as Microsoft Teams, and Copilot will execute it for you with the help of plugins.

You will also be able to search for flights and accommodation if you need to travel. All this by typing in the search bar, no voice features were disclosed.

“Once open, the Windows Copilot sidebar stays consistent across all your apps, programs and windows, always available to act as your personal assistant,” explains Panos Panay, head of Windows and devices at Microsoft.

Microsoft will allow developers to implement plug-ins designed for Bing or ChatGPT on Windows Copilot, so the wizard will be able to run functionality designed for these first two tools.

The company reported that it will begin testing a preview version of Windows Copilot on Windows 11 during June, but it will not be available to users until further notice.