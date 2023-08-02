Of manuals on how to get around the limitations of windows 11 there are galore, but what is not this place and there are various guides on the net that talk about it; this article examine the possibility of being able to change the operating system from scratch if Microsoft were to block the “versions” of Windows 11 that have circumvented the TPM problem.

Already a report from Microsoft itself money order this possibility.

In fact, this could be a huge mess especially for a data compatibility issue; to anticipate that there will be no “switch to Mac” style advice, because in the case of switching to the Mac there is in fact the need to change the hardware from scratch; here we are talking about the case in which you (rightly) do not want to change the hardware but want to keep it, but changing the operating system.

If you are thinking “but why do I have to change computers if it works well, just because Windows 11 has certain features?“, the point of this article it is exactly that.

Switching to an operating system other than Windows 11

Don’t panic. Although the programs on other operating systems may be different (for example, usually on Linux you use LibreOffice and Open Office instead of Microsoft Office), remember that however there are compatibility solutions.

Normally (remaining in the office field) the Open Source versions of the homonymous Microsoft support more or less the “original” versions of Microsoft Office, in case there are formats that are compatible on multiple platforms; rich textfor example the text format was created to work around this problem.

Back up your data

If you have video, music or as mentioned text or spreadsheet files (this may need conversion for programs on the new operating system), and so on, you just have to save them in an external medium.

Anything goes: SD card, USB stick, Hard Disk, even cloud or even the good old CD-Roms if you still have the reader on your PC, anything that allows you to extrapolate your things and take them off the disk which, for force of things, will be formatted.

What operating system you will need to install

This will depend a lot from your needs; but if you are reading this guide, you are probably not only a Windows user, but you do not have the possibility to switch to Windows 11 in “legitimate” ways; but beyond Windows 11 what possibilities exist?

Some Linux distributions are done specifically for those coming from Windows, or in any case they have an interface very similar to that of the historic versions of Windows (such as XP or 7); among these are worthy of note:

ZorinOS: Designed specifically for Windows users, Zorin OS offers a Windows-like interface and offers a smooth transition for new Linux users.

Linux LiteOS: Linux distribution that starts with a little tune, as if to recall the good old Windows XP (and in fact the menu is similar too), is a light distribution based on Ubuntu, which aims to provide an easy transition for Windows users , especially those with older hardware .

. Linux Mint: It also has an interface that can vaguely resemble Windows and is intended to give a similar experience using the Cinnamon or MATE desktop environment.

Lubuntu: light version of Ubuntu, designed for older PCs, it too has an interface that can recall the versions of Windows from the late 90s and mid 2000s.

It should be noted that, if you are only interested in multimedia content and little else, especially for portable PCs, ChromeOS Flex can also be a curious alternative, since it has the possibility of installing a Debian-based virtual machine.

The software problem

If you will not be able to install Windows 11 and will have to switch operating systems, this will also imply the problem the lack of some programs that are usually used on Windows; among these we can mention the Adobe suite, Autodesk programs such as AutoCad and who knows how many others.

Unfortunately for those who work professionally with software such as AutoCad, Maya, Adobe After Effect, etc, it may not be the ideal solution; fortunately some of these software in recent times have given the possibility to be able to work in the cloud with your PC, regardless of what hardware you have.

As long as they are “basic” programs such as VLC and Google Chrome there are (in theory) no problems, their Linux versions in fact they exist and ChromeOS Flex already comes pre-installed.

Fact is that if you are not used to command lines and necessarily in the near future it may not be possible to give up Windows 11 to not have to change hardware, you will have to get used to it, sorry.

In conclusion

Only a few hypotheses have been analyzed here as to whether it is not possible to install Windows 11, since you can’t assume that Microsoft will always allow you to bypass the restrictions and you need to act accordingly.

This could lead to a significant change in the “computer” life of various users who have been accustomed to Windows for years and, as mentioned, you will have to change your habit and adapt to a completely new operating system.

In IT, as in many other sectors, remember that there is no such thing as “getting used to it”, one must always be on guard, things can change diametrically even within the same OS version.