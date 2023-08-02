Official account of the film “Barbie” said that phenomenon ‘Barbenheimer’ would be “a summer to remember”; Japan branch also apologized

Warner Bros. apologized after the film’s official account “Barbie” interacted with a tweet from a poster of “Barbenheimer” – junction of “Barbie” It is “Oppenheimer”–saying that “It will be a summer to remember”.

The image shows the character of Margot Robbie sitting on the shoulder of Cillian Murphy, who plays the “father of the atomic bomb”. The post has been deleted.

“Warner Brothers regrets its recent callous involvement in social media. The studio offers a sincere apology.”the company said in an emailed statement to Variety this Tuesday (1.Aug.2023)

The Japan branch of Warner Bros. issued a statement stating that it believes that “The reaction to the US headquarters of the Barbie movie’s lack of consideration for fan posts caused by this movement is extremely excessive”. The note also said that they take the situation seriously, and expect an adequate response from the US headquarters.

“We apologize to those who were offended by this series of reckless reactions”finished the post.

On August 6, 1945, Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed by the US, and the episode left more than 250,000 dead. In remembrance of the 78th anniversary of the attack, the hashtag #NoBarbenheimer was raised on Twitter as a form of protest.

“Barbie” will premiere in Japan on August 11. “Oppenheimer does not yet have a release date in the Asian country.

