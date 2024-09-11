Updates of Windows are not always to everyone’s liking. Over the years we have seen how these updated versions affect the performance of PCs. Thus, many users choose to avoid this procedure. Well, Microsoft will no longer give you the option to choose, since the next Windows 11 update will automatically arrive on your computer.

According to an official statement, Windows 11 23H2 update will be automatically installed on all users’ PCs next Thursdayas October 8th will be the day when support for version 22H2 will be provided. Here’s what was said about it:

“The upcoming October 2024 Security Update, which will be released on October 8, 2024, will be the last available update for these editions. To help you stay protected and productive, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update for Windows 11 Home and Pro devices that are not managed by IT.”

The only PCs that will still have access to version 22H2 will be those destined for businesses and schools. All users in general will receive the update, whether they want it or not.This has caused controversy within the community, as many have pointed out that with each new version of the software, the PC’s performance gets worse. Thus, many prefer to avoid any problems and stay as they are. In related topics, Microsoft recognizes a serious error with Windows. Similarly, Windows 11 is the most used operating system for gaming.

Via: Microsoft