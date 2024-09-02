Monday, September 2, 2024, 10:12 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The winning combination of the draw of the Primitive Lottery held this Monday, September 2, 2024 is as follows: 15, 16, 34, 35, 38 and 39. As for the complementarythe number 26has been the winner and the refund is for the number 0. From LA VERDAD you can consult all the results of draws and lotteries which is organized by both the State Lottery and Betting and the ONCE. The winning combination of the JOKER is 9970144.

Primitive Prizes



La Primitiva has 5 prize categories. The biggest prize is for the complete combination, that is, if you have all six different numbers. The next prize is for having guessed five of the two-digit numbers plus the complementary number. The third category refers to having all five numbers but without the complementary number. The next two categories correspond to having 4 or 3 correct numbers respectively. Finally, this category closes with the refund of a figure that represents the reimbursement of the purchase.

In today’s La Primitiva draw there are no winning tickets in the Special Category (6 correct + Refund) or First Category (6 correct) therefore, the funds allocated to both Categories will be offered as a jackpot in the next La Primitiva draw, where a single winner of the First Category with Special Category could win 88 million euros. There are six winning tickets in the Second Category (5 correct + Complementary).

Joker



If you invest one more euro, you will be drawn with a random 7-digit number, assigned to your bet slip. This additional draw has seven prize categories. These are the prize categories for the Joker:

– 1st Category (if you guess all the numbers correctly)

– 2nd Category (first or last 6 digits)

– 3rd Category (first or last 5 digits)

– 4th Category (first or last 4 digits)

– 5th Category (first or last 3 digits)

– 6th Category (first or last 2 digits)

– 7th Category (first or last digit)

How do you play the Primitiva?



For play the lottery You must first decide whether you are going to play the single or multiple option. If you choose the single option, you can participate with one bet up to the maximum of eight, where you must choose between numbers 1 to 49. You can do this online through the State Lottery and Betting website by checking the boxes for both the combination and the refund. Each of the numbers chosen costs one euro. However, with the multiple option there is no maximum, you can mark more than six.

Previous draws of the primitive



How to collect the prize?



After verifying from LA VERDAD that our bet has been successful, you will be able to collect the money from the following day. If the prize is less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial institutions authorized by SELAE.

As for the payment, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to obtain the money, which is three months from the following day.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur, since the official result of today’s Primitiva offered by the state-owned company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.