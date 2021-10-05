Charlène Wittstock, wife of Prince Albert of Monaco, appeared again on social media. The princess posted a photo showing her visibly thinner, dressed in black, with a rosary around her neck. “God bless you,” wrote the former swimmer, who in recent months, stranded in South Africa, has faced serious health problems. Despite the denials of Alberto and his wife, rumors of an imminent divorce continue to rage.

It reappeared on social media, Charlène of Monaco. And it is doing a lot of discussion again. The “sad princess”, as she has been renamed like many other princesses and queens oppressed by the rigid court life, has been stuck in South Africa for months.

Apparently, for months there Wittstock she is not well due to an infection that involved her nose, throat and ears from which everything started and which has forced her to three operations on her face and head in a short time.

Read also: Harry and Meghan have a new enemy: Albert of Monaco

And when it was thought he could recover and return to Munich at the beginning of September Charlène she collapsed and was hospitalized.

Finally, recently, the Wittstock posted a photo in which she appeared smiling, but visibly thinner, dressed in black, with a rosary around her neck and a large book open on the table in front of her, possibly the Bible.

The “mystical” message he launched would suggest that it is the Holy Scriptures:

“God bless you”.

Alberto and Charlène closer to divorce?

Meanwhile, the voices of a imminent divorce between two.

After being silent for a long time, Alberto he denied this in an interview saying that there is no crisis and that Charlène he is not in exile at all.

For its part, the former swimmer, in the summer, stressed that Alberto it is the main pillar of her life and strength, and that without her love and support she would not have been able to get through the painful moment she had to go through.

Meanwhile, according to some, Charlène it would also be conditioned by a friend of his sorceress, his confidant and adviser for years. When will we see you again in Europe?

You might be interested in: Un posto al sole: is Alberto sterile or not?