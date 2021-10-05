After six years, a new Microsoft operating system is released: Windows 11 is available starting from October 5, 2021. Presented on June 24, the free update to the operating system will be downloadable on Windows 10 PCs. computers preset with the new operating system. The free update “will be gradual and measured with a focus on quality,” Microsoft said, “eligible new devices will be the first to receive the update, which will be implemented later on devices already on the market, according to certain criteria: intelligence that evaluates hardware suitability, reliability metrics, device age, and other factors that impact the upgrade experience. ” Microsoft aims to offer a free upgrade to Windows 11 to all eligible devices by the first half of 2022. Among the features of the new operating system are the new design, the revamped start menu, the ‘snap’ mode for better management. windows, built-in Microsoft Teams chat, game and performance optimizations, and new system apps, including the Microsoft Store. The first reviewshowever, they report that many of the promised features are not available immediately.