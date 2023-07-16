Next week is scheduled for a gameplay trailer deep dive Of EA Sports FC 24thanks to which new details will be revealed on the new football game heir to FIFA 23 arriving on PC and console on September 29, 2023.. Mark the date and time on your calendar: the appointment is set at 16:58 Italian on Tuesday 18 July 2023.

You can view the video from the time indicated on the EA Sports FC official YouTube channel or directly via the player below. According to the information shared by PlayStation Game Size, the video will have a duration of 7 minutes and 35 seconds, therefore it is reasonable to expect a lot of unpublished information from this appointment.