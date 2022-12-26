Wilmar Roldán is nominated for the best referee in the world in 2022

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO
Wilmar Roldán is nominated for the best referee in the world.
The most recognized Colombian referee was not at the World Cup, but he did make the list.
December 26, 2022, 11:32 A.M.
The revenge came to him Wilmar Roldan. The referee from Antioquia, who was not called up for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, was included in the list of 25 nominees for Best Referee in the World in 2022 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).
The Colombian is one of the seven representatives from South America, among which are the Argentines Facundo Tello, Fernando Rapallini and Patricio Loustau, the Brazilian Wilton Sampaio, the Uruguayan Esteban Ostojich and the Venezuelan Jesús Valenzuela.
Although Roldán was not in Qatar due to the decision of the arbitration commission of the Colombian Football Federation, he managed to stand out internationally, being in charge of the final of the Copa Sudamericana and one of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.
In addition, it shares a nomination with the Polish Szymon Marciniak, who directed the Argentina-France final in the World Cup.
This is the complete list of nominees:
Clement Turpin (France)
Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)
Szymon Marciniak (Poland)
Daniele Orsato (Italy)
István Kovács (Romania)
Michael Oliver (England)
Slavko Vincić (Slovenia)
Anthony Taylor (England)
Serdar Gözübüyük (Netherlands)
Jesus Gil Manzano (Spain)
Facundo Tello (Argentina)
Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)
Jesus Valenzuela (Venezuela)
Fernando Rapallini (Argentina)
Patricio Loustau (Argentina)
Wilmar Roldan (Colombia)
Esteban Ostojich (Uruguay)
Ivan Barton (El Salvador)
Ismail Elfath (United States)
Cesar Arturo Ramos (Mexico)
Victor Gomes (South Africa)
Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)
Chris Beath (Australia)
Abdulrahman Al Jassim (Qatar)
Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed (United Arab Emirates)
LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO
WRITING TRENDS
