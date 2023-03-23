Colombia.- Lightning ended the life of a manand left his six defenseless children already his wifepregnant with the seventh.

It was the night of Saturday March 18, when a electric storm fell on the rural area of ​​the municipality of Rovira, department of tolimadetails the medium Minuto30.com.

Willinton Ducuaraa 38-year-old farmer, lived with his family in the village of La Laguna, Cañón del Chilí, in the aforementioned municipality.

During the stormhe was going to check that his children that they were fine, that they were not scared… he was going to reassure them.

In that, lightning struck Willinton. And he fell dead.

Neighbors of the family ran quickly to help him; they took it loaded, the road that exists in that area is in very bad condition, impossible for a vehicle.

When they arrived at the medical center, with Willington on their shoulders, they confirmed that he was already dead.

Double tragedy befell this family: they lost their father and husband, and the mother of the family has been left alone and six months pregnant, with the hard task of raising seven little ones (counting the unborn one).

Willinton having been a good man, his neighbors are now promoting a “telethon”, to try to help his family, who is suffering painful blows of fate.