Thursday, March 23, 2023
The LaLiga players who are called up with their national teams

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2023
in Sports
0
The national team break arrives, and with it many of the LaLiga players travel with their national teams for the following international commitments. Today from 90min we bring you all the players who are going to be absent during the next 15 days:

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior / Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

At Real Madrid Carvajal, Nacho, Ceballos, Courtois, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Modrić, Alaba, Lunin, Militão, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Valverde play international matches.

Morocco v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Gavi / MB Media/Getty Images

At Barcelona Ter Stegen, Koundé, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Christensen, Lewandowski, Kessie and Arnau Tenas will have to travel with their teams.

Rodrigo dePaul

Rodrigo de Paul / Zhizhao Wu/GettyImages

At Atlético de Madrid Jan Oblak, Matt Doherty, Nahuel Molina, Stefan Savic, Rodrigo De Paul, Kondogbia, Yannick Carrasco, Antoine Griezmann, Ángel Correa, Memphis and Álvaro Morata have been called up by their respective national teams to play matches of selections.

Nico Williams

Nico Williams / Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/GettyImages

At Athletic Club, Nico Williams, Iñigo Martínez, Julen Agirrezabala, Oihan Sancet, Aitor Paredes and Iñaki Williams have been called up.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ESPANYOL-REAL SOCIEDAD

Sorloth / PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

At Real Sociedad Alexander Sorloth, Mikel Merino, Oyarzabal and Zubimendi are called up

Borja Iglesias

Borja Iglesias/Fran Santiago/GettyImages

Guido Rodríguez and Germán Pezzella, with Argentina; Borja Iglesias with Spain; Miranda and Rodri with the Spanish under 21 team; Youssouf Sabaly with Chile; and Claudio Bravo with Chile.

yeremi pino

Yeremi Pino/Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Yeremy Pino, Álex Baena, Gio Lo Celso, Juan Foyth, Johan Mojica, Samu Chukwueze, Aissa Mandi and Iker Álvarez have been called up with their teams to play various commitments during the international break.

Radamel Falcao

Radamel Falcao/Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Five players have been called up with their respective teams in this break. falcao(Colombia), Camel (Spain Under-21), balliu (Albania),Dimitrievsky (North Macedonia) and Pathé Ciss (Senegal) will be absent from training sessions to face their international commitments.

david garcia

David Garcia/Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Osasuna will stay these 15 days without David García, the first Osasuna player called up by the national team after 12 years.

muriqui

Muriqui / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

In Mallorca, Radjkovic and Muriqui will fly with their respective teams.

Bryan Gil

Bryan Gil/Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Bryan Gil has entered Luis De la Fuente’s list and will leave Seville for a few days.

Theo Bongonda

Theo Bongonda/Fran Santiago/GettyImages

Ruben ‘Choco’ Lozano and Theo Bongonda They have received the call from their respective teams to celebrate various international commitments in the American continent.

Largie Ramazani

Largie Ramazani/Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Samú Costa and Ramazani have been called up by the under-21 teams of their countries, Portugal and Belgium.

