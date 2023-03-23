The LaLiga players who are called up with their national teams

The national team break arrives, and with it many of the LaLiga players travel with their national teams for the following international commitments. Today from 90min we bring you all the players who are going to be absent during the next 15 days:
At Real Madrid Carvajal, Nacho, Ceballos, Courtois, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Modrić, Alaba, Lunin, Militão, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Valverde play international matches.
At Barcelona Ter Stegen, Koundé, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Christensen, Lewandowski, Kessie and Arnau Tenas will have to travel with their teams.
At Atlético de Madrid Jan Oblak, Matt Doherty, Nahuel Molina, Stefan Savic, Rodrigo De Paul, Kondogbia, Yannick Carrasco, Antoine Griezmann, Ángel Correa, Memphis and Álvaro Morata have been called up by their respective national teams to play matches of selections.
At Athletic Club, Nico Williams, Iñigo Martínez, Julen Agirrezabala, Oihan Sancet, Aitor Paredes and Iñaki Williams have been called up.
At Real Sociedad Alexander Sorloth, Mikel Merino, Oyarzabal and Zubimendi are called up
Guido Rodríguez and Germán Pezzella, with Argentina; Borja Iglesias with Spain; Miranda and Rodri with the Spanish under 21 team; Youssouf Sabaly with Chile; and Claudio Bravo with Chile.
Yeremy Pino, Álex Baena, Gio Lo Celso, Juan Foyth, Johan Mojica, Samu Chukwueze, Aissa Mandi and Iker Álvarez have been called up with their teams to play various commitments during the international break.
Five players have been called up with their respective teams in this break. falcao(Colombia), Camel (Spain Under-21), balliu (Albania),Dimitrievsky (North Macedonia) and Pathé Ciss (Senegal) will be absent from training sessions to face their international commitments.
Osasuna will stay these 15 days without David García, the first Osasuna player called up by the national team after 12 years.
In Mallorca, Radjkovic and Muriqui will fly with their respective teams.
Bryan Gil has entered Luis De la Fuente’s list and will leave Seville for a few days.
Ruben ‘Choco’ Lozano and Theo Bongonda They have received the call from their respective teams to celebrate various international commitments in the American continent.
Samú Costa and Ramazani have been called up by the under-21 teams of their countries, Portugal and Belgium.
