by VALERIO BARRETTA

Williams Seeks Solution to Sargeant Problem

Logan’s Serious Accident Sargeant in FP3 at Zandvoort could distance the American from Formula 1 even before the arrival of winter. The #2, as we reported, is seriously at risk of losing his seat. No decision has been made, also because the team wanted to focus on updates and optimising the Dutch weekend, but team principal James Vowles will reflect from today on the future of his driver, who today also finished 24″ behind Alex Albon.

Marko’s words

Liam is definitely on Toto Wolff’s Dolphin’s Notebook Lawsonwho last year already replaced the injured Daniel Ricciardo. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko would not oppose the choice of the New Zealander: “If it’s good for a young driver and he can gain experience in racing, we don’t hinder him.“, this is the comment to Sky Germany after the Dutch Grand Prix.

Wolff’s words

As we reported this morning, Andrea Kimi’s hypothesis Antonelli was the most difficult. And, always to his German colleagues, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff ruled it out: “Kimi will continue with the regular testing programme we had planned for him.”.

Antonelli, on the other hand, has an F2 World Championship to think about. Considering how close he is to Mercedes for 2025, he no longer needs Williams to put himself on display and has every interest in proceeding with due calm in a career that has already experienced the leap from Formula Regional to Formula 2. Wolff would do Vowles a favor just for Mick Schumachercurrently the only candidate who can compete with Lawson for the hypothetical post-Sargeant position. It is reasonable to think, however, that Schumacher is a plan-B, considering how in the past Vowles has not expressed flattering comments about the German.