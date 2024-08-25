Liverpool It premiered in Anfield Road with an impeccable victory (2-0) against Brentford, and with a Luis Diaz inspired player who showed his teammates the way to victory with a goal and an assist.

The Guajiro was a starter and key in the debut of the Coach Arne Slot at home. Liverpool came out onto the pitch and took an early lead thanks to the combination between the Portuguese Diogo Jota and the Colombian Luis Díaz.

Luis Diaz Photo:EFE Share

Luis Diaz opened the scoring

Brentford He missed a corner kick in his own favour in the 13th minute and left the Reds with a freeway to open the scoring. Jota managed the counterattack and, with perfect timing, set up Lucho, who did not get dizzy after the exhausting run and, in front of the opposing goalkeeper, unleashed an unstoppable left-footed shot to score the first of the afternoon.

Lucho, with his goal, celebrated his 100th game in a Liverpool shirt in style,since his arrival in January 2022. In addition, he has round numbers, as it is his first goal in the current Premier League season and he reached 25 goals with the Reds, averaging one goal every four games.

Liverpool began to control the ball at will and looked for every way to score a goal that would allow them to increase their lead. The attack was made up of Diaz, Salah and Jota was a nightmare for the Brentford defence, who breathed a sigh of relief when the whistle blew to end the first half.

The second half was electric, the visitors came out very convinced to find that equalizing goal and they were close to equalizing several times, but the goalkeeper Alisson Becker He became a giant in the arc.

FoughtOn the right, he spared no expense when it came to running back to defend, once again showing the sacrifice that characterizes him and helping his team in that high pressure that allowed them to score the second goal.

Luis Díaz assists in a dream match

Liverpool He recovered a high ball, Luis Diaz He managed the ball very well and gave a phenomenal pass to the Egyptian Mohamed Salahwho did not forgive and with an accurate shot made the final score 2-0.

That was the last play of the Colombian national team star in the match. Slot took him off to give him a rest and to the applause of the public who, once again, recognized the work of the Colombian.

An important home win for Liverpool to continue gaining confidence in the Premier League and to stay ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City, who also have perfect scores, with 6 points in two games.

Fought He shone again with Liverpool and is becoming important in the project of coach Arne Slot, who sees the Colombian as the owner of the left wing and he responded with a goal and an assist.

Now we have to turn the page, to those of Merseyside The first big challenge of the season is coming up, as next Sunday they visit Old Trafford stadium to play against their biggest rival, Manchester United, in the English football classic.

HAROLD YEPES

