There Williams today presented the new livery that will characterize the FW45s driven by Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant in the 2023 F1 championship. The stable owned by the investment fund Dorilton Capital has also formalized the partnership with the new US title sponsor Gulf Oil Corporation and it is no coincidence that in a livery decidedly similar to the one used in 2022 as a novelty there are orange inserts in honor of the new partner especially in the air-box area with the oil company logo on the rear wing and on the upper part of the nose. Below are the first shots of the 2023 livery of the Williams FW45.





ALL RIGHTS RESERVED





