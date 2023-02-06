The delicate state of health of Shakira’s father has the singer worried. William Mebarak will undergo surgery this Monday in Barcelona. This was precisely the reason why the Colombian did not move to the United States after Christmas as she had planned. If the result of the intervention is satisfactory, next June, the artist and her parents will go to Miami to establish her new residence.

In fact, it was there that in September 2021 the family celebrated the patriarch’s 90th birthday with a party in style in which there was no longer a trace of Gerard Piqué. Since then, his health has deteriorated and a spectacular fall in the spring of last year, just announced the separation of Shakira and the soccer player, caused him a head trauma that forced him to be admitted to hospital.

When he was discharged, the singer herself took charge of helping her father in his recovery. And so it continues, she is waiting to provide William with the best care and medical attention.