Two weeks later the great satisfaction for Alexander Albonarrived for the second time in the points area with the Williams in Miami, the Anglo-Thai driver and the Grove team had to deal with another disappointment in Spain. On the circuit where the British team took their last F1 victory ten years ago with Pastor Maldonado – also present in the pits – the former Red Bull driver did not go beyond the 18th and last positionconditioned by a four-stop strategy and a problem found at the bottom of the car.

A performance therefore influenced by various problems, commented as follows by the same number 23: “It was a difficult day – explained Albon – after the first belay I suffered damage to the bottom which heavily affected the performance of the car. The tires degraded a lot and I struggled to pick up speed, especially in a couple of corners. It’s a shame, because it means we didn’t have a chance today, but sometimes races are like that and we’ll be back in Monaco next week “.

These difficulties have nevertheless allowed a Nicholas Latifi to take a very small personal satisfaction in finishing the race for the first time in front of his teammate, while not doing better than a 16th place which did not allow him to free himself from the bottom of the world championship standings, where he still shares a ‘zero’ with Mick Schumacher: “Today we struggled on the track with regards to the general pace, but it was also tough due to tire degradation and physically due to the extreme heat. – said the Canadian – that said, they are satisfied with the way we handled the tires and it’s nice to have an aggressive strategy that allowed us to push and run a little bit more. I enjoyed chasing Kevin Magnussen in the end, especially since the Haas is a car that is much faster than us on paper, and even if we weren’t fighting for points, it’s still something to be satisfied with. ”

Now it’s time for Williams to pack their bags and move to the Principality of Monkwhere he won on three occasions, the last in 2003 with Juan Pablo Montoya nearly 20 years ago.