Last weekend the semi-final matches of Mexican soccer were played. The teams that will face each other in the grand finale of the 2022 Clausura Tournament are the Atlas Foxes and the Tuzos from Pachuca.
For now, here we present the best goals that were seen in the semi-finals, both first and second leg, of the Aztec competition. Real goals!
In the second leg at the Estadio Hidalgo, the second goal of the night was the work of Erick Sanchez. The Mexican striker took a shot from mid-distance taking advantage of the poor conditions of the grass, so that the ball played a trick on the national team goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
One of the best goals in the first leg was scored by the full-back Louis Reyes. The ‘Hueso’ took the ball on the outskirts of the area to control and immediately shoot with his left leg, seeing the space on the left side of goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán.
the ecuadorian player Romario Ibarra He was the man of the match in the second leg between Pachuca and América. He fought each of the balls and was dispatched with the big spoon by getting two goals in the game.
The second goal was a work of art, when he shot and placed the ball in the corner of Guillermo Ochoa’s goal.
In this phase, the star player of the Tigres and one of the best foreigners who have reached the Mexican league in recent years could not be missing. Andre-Pierre Gignac.
The Frenchman took advantage of a header from his teammate Jefferson Soteldo to shoot from the first round.
The best goal of the semifinals was the one achieved by the Colombian striker Julián Quiñones. In the first semifinal game, and almost at the end of the match, he opened spaces until he took a ball with power and pumped out of the hat to put the one with the win against the felines.
