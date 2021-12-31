The 2021 season confirmed the long period of crisis that afflicts the Williams, the third most successful team in the history of Formula 1 but far from the noble areas of the championship standings for some years now. However, contrary to the last few seasons, the Grove team has concluded a championship characterized by some great highs, albeit surrounded by very strong emotions, even of an extra-sporting nature. Sensations can be felt above all on a day when 2021 is about to give way to the new year, in a mix of fresh memories and a simultaneous opening of the borders of a 2022 full of news and hopes. An optimism made possible by what he managed to do George Russell on the weekend of Belgian Grand Prix, when the Englishman brought Williams back to the podium for the first time since 2017. A second place the result of an amazing qualifying and favored by the heavy rain that hit Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, which prevented the cars from being able to battle each other in the race. Now the British himself – who made his F1 debut with the Grove house in 2019 – is now ready to turn, heading towards Mercedes after a three-year period marked by some placings in the points (four, all obtained this year) that have given new life to a team struck by absolutely unimaginable difficulties in the 90s.

The top 10 was also reached, twice in a row, by the Canadian Nicholas Latifi. An ‘encore’ of points, obtained in Hungary and precisely in Belgium, almost overshadowed after the events of Abu Dhabi. His accident at the end of the race, which forced the entry of the Safety Car and indirectly provided a precious assist to Max Verstappen for the title victory, subsequently unleashed the more vulgar side of international ‘cheering’, amidst death threats. and insults appeared on social media at Latifi’s address. Shameful facts that do not do justice to a season that is anything but bad for the Canadian. 2021 was also the year Williams officially welcomed Alex Albon, who will take the place of Russell in 2022. A heartfelt but exquisitely sporting farewell. Nothing to do with the most intense emotion experienced on November 28, the day on which the entire Formula 1 community bade farewell to Sir Frank Williams, who passed away at 79 after writing indelible pages of the Circus. A man who dedicated his life to his creature, also facing the tragedy of a paralysis. A charismatic character who now lives in the hearts and memories of fans, the same ones who wish to see Williams back at the top soon, perhaps as early as 2022.