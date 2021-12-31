The Taliban movement that came to power in Afghanistan (recognized as terrorist in Russia and prohibited) will not force men to grow beards. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of conscription, orientation, good command and prohibition of the reprehensible, circulated on December 31.

As specified in the document, the Taliban have no right to force anyone to grow a beard and persecute for its absence, specifies “RIA News“. The ministry clarified that growing a beard is just a recommendation of representatives of the radical movement.

Last fall, officials from the Islamic Orientation Ministry, at a meeting with representatives of men’s hairdressing salons in the Afghan province of Helmand, recommended not styling their hair or shaving their beards.

In mid-December, the country’s authorities announced that they would be glad to see Russian tourists and travelers from other countries in Afghanistan; now all conditions are being created in the country for receiving foreigners. However, at present there is no clear plan for the development of tourism in the country, since the economic and political situation in the country remains difficult.

On November 7, it was reported that foreign tourists visited Afghanistan. This happened for the first time since the Taliban came to power.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in May 2021 after the start of the withdrawal of American troops who had been in the country since 2001. Members of the Taliban launched an offensive against major cities in the country and entered Kabul on August 15, announcing the end of the war.