After 19 years of being in love, William Levy separates from his wife. The actor of Café con aroma de mujer let his followers know that his marriage to the Mexican-American actress Elizabeth Gutierrez It ended. The message surprised netizens.

The relationship of William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez

The couple met while recording. Both participated in the Telenundo reality show called novel protagonist. The actors married in 2003. As a result of their union they had two children: Christopher, 17 years old, and Alexandra, 11 years old.

Their relationship was always reserved. The actors have not been photographed together that many times. The also businesswoman occasionally shared postcards of her with her husband on her Instagram profile, generally where her children also posed.

Has the end of love come for William Levy?

The Mexican media TV Notas reported at the end of 2021 that Levy and Gutiérrez were facing problems in their relationship. According to the portal, the actor would leave his home. The activity of the Cuban in social networks would confirm the news.

Levy finally announced their breakup on January 27. The actor turned to his official Instagram account to communicate the message to his followers. He uploaded a text to stories that was deleted minutes later.

“We want to let you know that after thinking it over, we have decided to end our relationship. But we will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. That will never change,” Levy said on Instagram.

So far, Elizabeth Gutiérrez has not spoken. In addition, both actors still follow each other on the social network, and display photos of both. Levy also published another story, with the text “I’m ready for the new chapter in my life”, which translates as “I’m ready for the new chapter of my life.”