This week Techland revealed the technical specifications to play Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PC. As is common, the company shared both the minimum requirements to enjoy this title and the recommended ones.

He also revealed other details for those who want to get the most out of what this adventure has to offer. So if you are gamers on PC and are interested in the game, it is worth taking a look.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human fits many systems

According Techland, the minimum requirements are ‘generous’, and that is thanks to the use of its own graphics engine, the C-Engine. If you want to play with him ray-tracing or ray trace enabled a processor or CPU is required Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X.

Regarding memory, you need 8GB of RAM and a video card or GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB; same an operating system MS Windows 7.

As for storage space, a 60GB HDD is required. With the ray-tracing disabled Dying Light 2 Stay Human runs at 1080p resolution at 30 fps.

Likewise, with the last section not activated but with recommended specifications, other equipment is needed. The ideal CPU is Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 16GB of RAM. The GPU can be NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB.

There are several configurations that can be taken advantage of

It also requires MS Windows 10, but the same storage space is maintained. With the aforementioned, this title would run at 1080p with 60 fps.

Things change a bit with him ray-tracing activated. In this case the minimum requirements are CPU Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, plus 16GB of RAM and GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB. Requires MS Windows 10 and also 60GB of space.

So it can be displayed at 1080p at 30 fps. Regarding the recommended specifications with ray-tracing, you need a processor Intel Core i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and 16GB of RAM.

As for the graphics card, it must be a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB. The space and operating system requirements are similar to those mentioned above. A) Yes Dying Light 2 It will be displayed at 1080p and 60fps, offering the maximum experience.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will go on sale on February 4, 2022 at PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. It will also be available at Nintendo switch through the cloud.

