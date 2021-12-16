BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Former Justice Minister and former Federal Attorney General André Mendonça took office this Thursday as the 11th Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in a ceremony marked by the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro, who, having not been vaccinated against Covid, had a negative coronavirus test to attend.

Due to the liturgy of the solemnity, the new STF minister did not make a speech. He was guided to enter the plenary by ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Nunes Marques. Afterwards, he took the oath.

The president of the STF, Luiz Fux, gave a brief report on Mendonça’s curriculum and academic degrees, in addition to citing and thanking the presence of authorities and guests present.

After the ceremony, the new minister made a quick speech outside the STF building. He said that he hopes to contribute to Justice and the Supreme by being a “server and a minister”, and to help consolidate democracy in the country.

Mendonça also praised the work of the press, saying that it is fundamental for the construction of the country and stressing that it can count on its “unrestricted support”. He concluded by stating that he will go out on a recess and study the processes that are in his office to act in the next year.

MASKS

All present wore masks. Due to pandemic protocols, the traditional line of personal greetings was canceled. Among the current ministers, Gilmar Mendes, current dean, and Carmen Lúcia did not participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new magistrate.

Inaugurated, André Mendonça, 48, may stay for up to 26 years at the Supreme Court, until 2047, when he would compulsorily retire at 75 years of age.

If the ceremony was quick and sober, the controversy that revolved around Bolsonaro’s participation took over the last few days. The day before, the president’s medical team sent a negative coronavirus test to the Supreme Court, one of the requirements for entering the court’s premises for the inauguration of the new minister.

Sending the president’s negative test was one of the alternatives so that he could participate in the ceremony, since the Chief Executive so far has not wanted to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Due to the protocol for confronting Covid in the STF, not all the seats in the plenary were occupied to ensure a distance between those present. On the guest list, people close to the new minister and religious — he had strong support from evangelical leaders.

Among the authorities that honored the inauguration of Mendonça, were Bolsonaro, Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB), the Presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

PASSPORT

Even with more than 617,000 deaths by Covid and the drastic reduction in deaths resulting from the advance of vaccination, Bolsonaro has said that immunization in the country is not mandatory and is against the adoption of measures such as the presentation of a vaccination passport to enter the Brazil and in public and private establishments.

At the ceremony, the court inaugurated André Mendonça as the eleventh minister of the court. Former government minister, he was appointed by Bolsonaro to fill the vacant chair with the retirement of Marco Aurélio Mello.

The president chose him for the STF because he would like to have a “terribly evangelical” for the court. However, Mendonça had more than four months to have his name put to the test and approved by the Senate.

Before Mendonça, Bolsonaro had indicated to the STF the judge Nunes Marques for the chair of minister Celso de Mello.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito)

