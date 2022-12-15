“Thor: love and thunder”, the film directed by Taika Waititi, brought back Chris Hemsworth as the ‘God of Thunder’ in a totally different adventure. It not only showed the protagonist searching for who he really is, but also the peace that he so longed for.

Of course, this was not to last long after the arrival of the villainous Gorr. In his journey we are in awe but also scared by some of the terrible VFX of him, considering his high budget. Despite this, Marvel believes that he has a chance at the Oscars.

The studio nominated “Thor 4” for the Oscars in the Best Visual Effects category, and they created controversy even among fans. In that scenario, they remembered the criticized floating head scene that only deserved a Razzie nomination.

What did the critics say about “Thor 4″?

On Rotten Tomatoes, the fourth installment of Thor earned a 64% approval from critics and 77% from fans. Next, we share some of the appreciations: