“Thor: love and thunder”, the film directed by Taika Waititi, brought back Chris Hemsworth as the ‘God of Thunder’ in a totally different adventure. It not only showed the protagonist searching for who he really is, but also the peace that he so longed for.
Of course, this was not to last long after the arrival of the villainous Gorr. In his journey we are in awe but also scared by some of the terrible VFX of him, considering his high budget. Despite this, Marvel believes that he has a chance at the Oscars.
The studio nominated “Thor 4” for the Oscars in the Best Visual Effects category, and they created controversy even among fans. In that scenario, they remembered the criticized floating head scene that only deserved a Razzie nomination.
What did the critics say about “Thor 4″?
On Rotten Tomatoes, the fourth installment of Thor earned a 64% approval from critics and 77% from fans. Next, we share some of the appreciations:
- The Hollywood Reporter: “Chris Hemsworth continues to be a big muscle man, but the stakes never take on much urgency in a movie too busy being prankster and juvenile to tell a compelling story.”
- New York Post: “An urgent reminder that for the MCU to move forward in an entertaining and moving way requires creativity and innovation.”
- Forbes: “It feels like a party no one wants to go to, or a movie that only exists because Marvel needed a safe sequel between franchise starts.”
- Ready Steady Cut: ”Perhaps the Marvel film that strays furthest from the tone of the saga, it convinces me that the Marvel Universe has become a ship without a rudder adrift.”
