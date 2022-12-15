The countries of the European Union and NATO are preparing a statement calling on Russia to leave Ukraine. It is reported on Wednesday, December 14, the publication Politicoreading the text of the document.

According to unnamed diplomats, the declaration was in development for more than a year, but its publication was delayed due to disagreements between Turkey and Cyprus. The document is expected to be made public early next week or early 2023.

At the same time, skepticism regarding the document is noted in the material.

Earlier, on November 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that despite the efforts of opponents, Russia will achieve its goals in a special military operation in Ukraine.

On November 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that the successful completion of Russia’s special operation was beyond doubt.

Russia continues to conduct a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made, among other things, against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.