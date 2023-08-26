We are days away from the closing of the transfer market in Mexico. Negotiations that are on the right track will probably end up being closed in the next few hours, those that were on pause will be evaluating whether or not they should be finalized, while others will be completely archived.
He Monterrey Soccer Club closed the most media signing of the semester, after bringing from Spain the captain and reference of Betis de Sevilla: Sergio Caneles, who already scored a goal on a couple of occasions, one of them in the classic from Monterrey against Tigres, in the first match that played as a starter.
However, things did not stop there. They tried to sign Luis Chávez, but he ended up deciding on Russian football. They bet on the return of their youth squad Jesús: “Tecatito” Corona, who at first, according to what was said, was already very close to coming to Monterrey, but later the negotiation cooled down a bit and the player even declared before the cameras that I was happy at Sevilla.
Sources close to the club and also to the player’s environment, assure that in the first meeting, Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Matías Bunge, who acts as his representative, were requesting a certain amount of money and contract duration. José Antonio: ‘Tato’ Noriega did not agree with these conditions and made a counter-proposal that up to now continues in ‘we will see’.
The Sevilla board of directors has already informed the player, a little over a month ago, that the technical director will not take him into account so much, so they would be willing to negotiate it, even when he has time left on his contract. In the next few days there could be definitive news on whether or not “Tecatito” will return to Mexican soccer.
In addition to ‘Tecatito’, the injury to Germán Berterame in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup against Portland Timbers, caused the board to reconsider the idea of signing a center forward while Germán recovers, as there was talk initially that the injury could take more than half a year to heal.
However, in recent days a rumor has emerged that the Argentine striker could probably return to the pitch early. There is talk of two months… two and a half months, so the arrival of another center forward, taking into consideration that Rayados also has Rogelio Funes Mori, Rodrigo: the ‘Buffalo’ Aguirre and the youth squad Ali Ávila, could be an unnecessary luxury.
For this reason, on Thursday, at a press conference, they asked Fernando: “Tano” Ortíz if there was also the possibility that a new signing would arrive at Rayados, to which the albiazul strategist replied as follows:
“There are possibilities, if they want to ask me names I can’t answer. There are possibilities, both that they can join and they can leave; as long as the transfer market is not closed there is that possibility.”
– Fernando: the ‘Tano’ Ortiz.
