On Sunday, August 27, 2023, the Football Club Monterey will receive the Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross in the duel corresponding to matchday number 6 of the 2023 Opening tournament.
The cementeros arrive as bottom of the championship with only one point out of fifteen disputed, while Fernando’s Rayados: ‘Tano’ Ortíz appear in seventh position, with seven points out of a possible nine, since Rayados has only played three games in so far this season due to their participation in the Leagues Cup.
Cruz Azul arrives with the obligation to add three points on a field where, curiously, it knows what it is to go back to the Olympics (Copa Mx 2018), but it does not know what it is to win in Liga Mx since the inauguration of the BBVA.
Nine games have been played in this stadium, and Cruz Azul has recorded five draws and four losses. However, that is not the only bad news for the Machine, who has been navigating between adversity and storms for some time.
And it is that, just as at a collective level they have not been able to add three points in the Rayados stadium, they have not been able to beat Fernando either: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz as coach, who made them see their luck leading América and now they will face it for the first time commanding Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
There have been three occasions that ‘Tano’ played against Cruz Azul. The first, the Clausura 2022 lathe, drawing 0-0. The other two, achieving resounding victories. One of them even ended in the dismissal of the then coach of the Machine: Diego Aguirre, after América del ‘Tano’ beat them 7-0 at the Azteca stadium.
Will Cruz Azul put an end to this losing streak tomorrow?
