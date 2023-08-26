WITH THE OBLIGATION TO GIVE A GOOD GAME 🤠

Tano Ortíz spoke before the game against Cruz Azul and said that they do not have to win, but they do have to play a good game.

On his strikers, he is confident! 👏

The report of @sergiotrevino9#CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/lKxlD4pPtR

— CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) August 25, 2023