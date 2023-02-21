Since it was released a few weeks ago, Hogwarts Legacy has managed to position itself as one of the favorite video games of the year, and that is precisely because it was able to faithfully incorporate the world of Harry Potter to vast proportions. And now that some users have exploited their secrets, they are beginning to question whether there will be DLC content.

This doubt has been resolved in basically a short time, since in the middle of the Fanfest medium IGNmembers of avalanche Software They had some interviews where they talked a little about the game. They were just asked if they plan to add additional content in the future, thus receiving a negative response, indicating that not at the moment.

Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software revealed during #IGNFanFest that the studio has no current plans to release additional content for their Wizarding World RPG. https://t.co/qQveQDMsTC pic.twitter.com/jRtFxIWn3O —IGN (@IGN) February 17, 2023

So users who were waiting for the addition of the sport quidditch They will be disappointed with the news, since it is the content that was expected to have in a kind of expansion or season pass. In addition, in the game as it is, they justify why this activity has not been added, something that becomes part of the main story of this installment.

Remember that hogwarts legacy Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. will also reach PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo switches later.

Editor’s note: It’s a bit sad that users can’t enjoy this sport for extra content, but maybe scheduling it shouldn’t be an easy task. We will have to wait and see if one day they want to make this content.