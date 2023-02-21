Beautiful game: the hosts start with Nunez and Salah, then the Spanish turnaround. Braces from Vinicius and Benzema and goals from Militao. Two ducks of goalkeepers

There are reigning champions, and how if there are. King Charles’s Real Madrid hits Liverpool in its glorious fief of Anfield with a tremendous hand and renews its candidacy for the ‘decimoquinta’, the fifteenth Champions League. On the night in which Amanacio Amaro was remembered, the honorary president of the Casa Blanca who won the ‘sexta’ Champions League in 1966, Madrid entered the field distracted and emerged victorious. Liverpool ahead 2-0, final 5-2 for the blancos led first by Vinicius and then by Benzema. The eleventh defeat of the season for the Reds is very painful, the return to the Bernabeu on March 15 seems marked. ‘Chaos’ in English, ‘locura’ in Spanish are two suitable words to describe this first round of the most repeated Champions final in history, 20 ‘orejonas’ in total won by the two teams. Nine months after the final in Paris, Madrid prevailed again, which compared to the Champions League 21-22 anticipated the European comeback already in the first leg. See also Luis Díaz: the challenges he faces upon his arrival in Liverpool

THE CHOICES — Carlo deployed his most offensive 11, with Valverde back on the line of Modric and Camavinga, pivot in the absence of Tchouameni and Kroos (who, given as unavailable yesterday, took a plane to Liverpool this morning and took a seat on the bench) and Rodrygo at right of Benzema and Vinicius. In Liverpool training announced with the young Bajcetic son of art (born in Galicia when his father played there) in midfield with Fabinho and Henderson and Gakpo and Nuñez on Salah’s left. On the bench the recovered Diogo Jota and Firmino.

ONE-TWO OF THE REDS — Time 191 seconds and Liverpool were already ahead: after a great cut by Alexander Arnold the ball reaches Salah who serves Nuñez with his left foot, with charrua choosing the heel to beat Courtois. Belgian who in the 14th minute on a back pass from Carvajal turns into any Karius and gives the double to the unleashed Salah, champion of the Champions League with 8 goals, one more than Mbappé. The Egyptian drove Alaba crazy, abandoned by Vinicius and not supported by Modric, with the Austrian forced out in the 27th minute with a problem in his right thigh. Instead of him Nacho. See also The best memes towards Chile after the FIFA ruling by Byron Castillo

ANSWER WHITE — At that point Vinicius, the man who decided the final in Paris and who with Benzema and Roddrygo tarnished seemed to be playing alone against all of Liverpool, had already closed the gap with a right to left turn wonderful in precision and power. Alisson stopped the Brazilian with an incredible flight to his left (31′) but in the 35′ he emulated Courtois giving the equalizer to the usual Vinicius: Gomez’s back pass, and quick clearance against the Brazilian’s shin who had even turned. Rebound and draw, with a brace from Vinicius who hadn’t scored yet in this Champions League. For him 18 seasonal goals. And all this stuff isn’t even all, because Carvajal on one side (25′) on Nuñez and Robertson on the other (46′) on Rodrygo saved their own goals in extremis.

MILITAO IN THE NATIVITY — Incredible game, exaltation of the box to box concept, and the need to catch your breath. Just enough time for the break, because 2 minutes into the second half Madrid overturned the result and the game with a header by Militao who moved very quickly in the crib of the Reds following a set piece by Modric. Punishment remedied by the usual Vinicius. See also Carlos Tévez confirms his retirement from football: this is the hard reason

THERE IS ALSO BENZEMA — And in the 55th minute Benzema’s first goal in this Champions League also arrived: Gomez blows the offside, one-two between Rodrygo and Benzema and the Frenchman’s left-footed shot touched by Gomez himself who displaces Alisson. Ten minutes after the encore: Modric steals the ball from Fabinho and serves Vinicius, who draws Benzema between a couple of defenders: Karim dances, seats Alisson who has come out desperately and again with his left foot places the ball into the empty net.

GOAL RECORD — “So, so, so Madrid wins!” sing the Madrid fans in the dumbfounded Anfield, accompanying with the ‘olé’ the passes of their favorites who ensnare a rival who has disappeared into depression. Liverpool had never conceded 4 goals at home in Europe, Ancelotti’s Real scored even 5. For the former Everton coach, another great little record. And another night to celebrate and remember. For Klopp the night is deep.

