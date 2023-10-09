‘One Punch Man’ It is one of the favorite series of the anime-loving public, who saw in Saitama’s story many epic action scenes with a precise touch of comedy, which generated a great combination that led to the adaptation of the Japanese artist’s work. One to success. However, four years after the end of its second installment and despite the pleas of all the followers of the iconic bald superhero, its third season has not yet arrived, so we can only continue waiting for an official announcement that will clarify the path for us.

Therefore, in the following note we will tell you everything that is known about the third season of ‘One Punch Man’which could show us the long-awaited confrontation between Saitama and Garou, the ‘Hunter of Heroes’.

When will ‘One Punch Man’ season 3 come out?

Today, Unfortunately there is still no official announcement about the exact premiere date of the new season of the anime despite the fact that the same developers announced on August 18, 2022 that there will be a third installment.

However, if we take a look at what happened with previous seasons, the picture is very similar, since the first was announced in March 2015 and premiered in Japan and the United States during October 2015 and July 2016, respectively. . While the second was confirmed in September 2016 and was launched in the Japanese nation in April 2019 and in the US, in October of that same year.

But it is very likely that the doubts will be cleared up at Jump Fest 2024, an anime convention that will take place on December 16 and 17, in Tokyo, and in which news about ‘One Punch Man’ was previously revealed, so There is hope that a definite date and a first look at season 3 can be announced.

Where to watch ‘One Punch Man’ ONLINE?

Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘One Punch Man’which were directed by Shingo Natsume and Chikara Sakurai, respectively, can be seen in their entirety on the platform Netflix for all of Latin America. Likewise, the anime is available in Spain through the website and application of Crunchyroll.

Both parts of the anime They have a total of 12 episodes each, which have a maximum duration of 24 minutesso we can think that a new installment would have exactly the same number of chapters, as well as length.

The third season of ‘One Punch Man’ would change production studio again and it would be MAPPA. Photo: Madhouse

How to watch ‘One Punch Man’ ONLINE and for FREE?

To watch the anime ONLINE and FREE, you can search for it on various pages, such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, Anime ID, among others, which have a vast catalog of this type of productions. However, as these are platforms dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, you must enter them at your own risk.