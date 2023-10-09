Last weekend the Mar Menor became a speed circuit. Los Alcázares was the scene of the last test of the international calendar of the ETF26 class, the well-known flying catamarans, which will be repeated next year, as made clear by Maxime Grimar, technical manager, who was amazed by the conditions found by the participants, all of whom were experts. sailors, who served to ensure that these waters are now included in the foiling calendar.

This past weekend, in addition, the weather conditions were favorable. “It was one of the best days on the circuit this year,” said Garnier on Saturday, at the end of the GESA Sports Grand Prix.

The French ‘Entreprises Du Morbihan’ was the brand new champion of this year’s ETF26 circuit. He lifted the title last Friday in a Mar Menor that showed his best side, which allowed 18 races to be held over four days, all very competitive. In Los Alcázares the final touch has been put on a European competition that began in April in La Trinite Sur Mer, in France, a country where three events were held. The fourth was held in the Italian Lago di Garda.

See also First Lady Zelenska impresses: 'She could have run away, but decided to stay' The GP Gesa Sports put the finishing touch to a regatta that ‘flew’ in Los Narejos, “one of the best places for these boats”

In the last test of the circuit, held in the Mar Menor, seven teams met. The races started last Wednesday and during the first days, the wind started light with challenging conditions that tested the skill and strategy of each crew. In the last two days, an easterly wind was established, between 10 and 12 knots, which raised the bar of the event and made the sailors vibrate. The class manager, Laurent Simon, agreed with Grimar and stated that “we have been amazed by the conditions of the Mar Menor and the facilities of the Infanta Cristina de Los Narejos Sports Technology Center (CTD). “I consider it to be one of the best places for sailing foiling boats.”

Crew members of the ‘Entreprises’, circuit champion.



ETF26







THE DATA

350

The average ETF26 class boat weighs 250 kilos, to which we must add about 250 kilos contributed by the crew. It is a light catamaran, which facilitates its spectacular navigation.

The Sailing Federation of the Region of Murcia, GESA Sports and those responsible for the CTD have approved with flying colors and next year they will once again have an appointment with the international circuit of the ETF26 class. The bar they have set is very high, since the test has been judged, and very well, by some of the best sailors, including Olympic and world champions.

As for the competition, the French ‘Team Pro’ began sailing through the Mar Menor as the leader of the classification, but the ‘Entreprises Du Morbihan’, skippered by Matthieu Salomon, excelled and ended up winning the GESA Sports Mar Menor GP. The last test of the circuit consisted of a coastal regatta that allowed the local population to enjoy the spectacular navigation of these boats. The excellent weather conditions allowed all the planned tests to be carried out and the crews were very satisfied with the optimal conditions for foil sailing in the Mar Menor.

The ETF26 class boats use small ‘wings’ called ‘foils’ that produce a strong thrust like airplane wings and literally lift the hull out of the water.