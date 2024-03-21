AWhen Julian Nagelsmann introduced his squad on Thursday last week for the international matches in France this Saturday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the national team and on ZDF) and against the Netherlands on Tuesday (8.45 p.m. / RTL), he talked about the roles the elect and the non-elect. The national coach also commented on his role. It has long been known that his contract with the German Football Association (DFB) ends on July 31, 2024, shortly after the European Championship in his own country, but what will happen next for him professionally is not known.

Tobias Rabe Editor in charge of Sport Online.

That's still the case, but Nagelsmann's personality has developed a remarkable dynamic these days, not least through statements on his own behalf. He had initially stated in general terms that it was “completely normal and advisable” to take care of your future. “It's part of being 36 and thinking about what life will be like from a professional perspective.” He doesn't feel any stress. “I don’t have any other papers and so I don’t have to worry too much about it.” So far, so normal. But when asked, Nagelsmann became more specific. “If I have a contract offer that I am happy with before the European Championships, then there is a high probability that I will sign it before the European Championships. (…) That's the case, I'm not lying either. But as of now there is nothing there.”