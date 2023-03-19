Will the Church be ready Roman Catholic Apostolic to reconsider its ban on the use of contraceptives? The fact that prominent exponents of Catholic conservatism have felt the need to speak out against this possibility gives some reason to think that, within the Church itself, and under the protection of the Pope Franciscoa movement for change has started.

already since Thomas Aquinas theologians have said that interfering in the sexual act to prevent procreation constitutes an abuse of the human genitalia and therefore an unlawful act. And previous popes had been vehemently opposed to contraception.

However, the launch of oral contraceptives in the 1960s and their development, and the discovery that many Catholic couples were turning to contraception, generated strong demands within the Church to reconsider the ban. In response, Pope John XXIII created a pontifical commission on birth control; but he did not live long enough to see his work finished. It was his successor, Paul VI, who received a report from the commission stating that the Church already allowed couples to calculate the days of the menstrual cycle in which a woman cannot conceive. and limit sexual intercourse to those days.

To this observation, the commission added: “It is natural for man to use his ability to bring under human control what is given by physical nature,” and concluded that contraception is permissible if it is part of “an orderly relationship toward fertility.” responsible”. A minority report against changing Church doctrine won support from only four of the commission’s 72 members.

File photo of Pope Francis.

The braking of Paul VI

So it came as a surprise to most Catholics that in 1968, just two years after receiving the commission’s report, Paul VI published his encyclical Humanae Vitae (On Human Life), which declares to “absolutely exclude, as a lawful means of regulating births”, any “action that, either in anticipation of the conjugal act, or in its performance, or in the development of its natural consequences, is proposed, as an end or as a means, to make procreation impossible.

The very existence of Humanae Vitae and its enduring without any easing were the result of untimely papal deaths. John XXIII was a reformist pope who had convened the Second Vatican Council with the aim of reconsidering various practices of the Church. Had he lived longer, it is possible that he would have accepted the opinion of the overwhelming majority of the commission he created.

It is also possible that the strict ban on contraception would not have survived intact without the sudden death of John Paul I, the successor to Paul VI who died just 33 days after his election to the papacy. In fact, in times when he was Bishop Albino Luciani, John Paul I He was in favor of a more liberal view of contraception. In a document authored by him, he considers the use of artificial progesterone licit “to distance one birth from another, to give rest to the mother, and to think about the good of children already born or to be born.”

Conservative Catholics consider that beyond the contingencies surrounding its promulgation and survival, Humanae Vitae resolved once and for all the question of contraception. Anyone who believes that God gives the popes the power of truth may also believe that God works in mysterious ways.

But last year doubts arose regarding the permanence of the Church’s doctrine, when the Pontifical Academy for Life published Etica Teologica della Vita, a volume of more than 500 pages in Italian that brings together the papers from a seminar it organized, together with with the text that served as the basis for the discussion. Some of the leading Catholic theologians who participated in the debate suggest that there are circumstances in which contraception may be legal.

strong reaction

In response to the publication, in December of last year various representatives of Catholic conservatism met at a conference in Rome. John Finnis, Emeritus Professor of Law and Legal Philosophy at Oxford University and one of the leading exponents of natural law ethical theory, gave a talk entitled ‘The Infallibility of the Church’s Teaching on Contraception’, at the one who not only defended the title of the thesis but also that said teaching is “an inseparable and obviously irreversible element of the acceptance of the Catholic faith as truth”. That is, if someone even allows the doctrine to be questioned, he ceases to belong to the Catholic religion.

Where does this leave Pope Francis? When a journalist asked him if he was open to a reassessment of the Church’s doctrine on contraceptives, he replied that it was a “very timely” question. And he pointed out that it would not be right to prohibit theologians from discussing any subject, because “you cannot do theology by putting ‘no’ in front of it.” And regarding the specific point of the publication of Etica Teologica della Vita, the highest hierarch of the Catholic Church said: “Those who participated in that congress did their duty, because they sought a doctrinal advance.”

It seems then that for Finnis, the Pope is not Catholic. Nor are many others. According to a 2014 poll, more than 90 percent of Catholics in countries including France, Brazil, Spain, Argentina, and Colombia favor birth control; and another that the Pew Research Center did in 2016 indicates that even among Catholics who go to mass every week, only 13% consider contraception to be immoral. If Finnis is right, there are far fewer Catholics than people think.

Majority opinion does not determine what is right and what is wrong, but in this case there are good reasons to think that the majority of those who consider themselves Catholic are correct. It is time to abandon a vision of sex and procreation rooted in medieval ideas about natural law.

PETER SINGER*

© PROJECT SYNDICATE

MELBOURNE

* Professor of Bioethics at Princeton University, he is founder of the charity The Life You Can Save and author of books such as ‘Practical Ethics, Rethinking Life and Death’, ‘The Life You Can Save’, ‘The Most Good You Can Do ‘ and ‘Ethics in the Real World’.

