Sunday, March 19, 2023
Indonesia | CNN: The paradise island of Bali had enough of Russians and Ukrainians

March 19, 2023
Indonesia | CNN: The paradise island of Bali had enough of Russians and Ukrainians

The authorities in Bali want to limit the visa rights of Russians and Ukrainians due to many incidents of disturbances.

to Indonesia the island of Bali is known as a tropical paradise that attracts tourists from all over the world. During the last year, many Russians and Ukrainians have traveled to Bali.

After Australians, Russians are today the largest group of tourists on the island. In 2022, 58,000 Russians visited Bali, and in January 2023 alone, 22,500 Russians. Similarly, there were 7,000 Ukrainian tourists last year and 2,500 in January of this year.

But now in Bali they are tired of Russians and Ukrainians fleeing the war, he writes CNN.

This week, the authorities in Bali announced that they want to limit the visa rights of Russians and Ukrainians. The reason is many cases of disruptive behavior and the stay on the island of citizens of these countries who have exceeded their visa rights.

Several Russians have started working illegally in Bali, for example as self-employed tourist guides. Russians who have violated these tourist visa rules have been removed from the country.

An anonymous police officer in the Kuta region told CNN that almost every time there is a problem with a foreigner, it is a Russian citizen.

