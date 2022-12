The statue features Nowitzki’s iconic one-legged backwards throw and is more than seven meters tall overall. “Loyalty never fades away” is appropriately written on the base of the statue, in English: Loyalty never fades away. The Würzburg native had played all of his 21 seasons for the Mavericks in the NBA, setting almost all franchise records there and leading the team to the only championship title so far in 2011.