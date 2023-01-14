Will Smith is giving away a free subscription to Apple TV+ because of the promotion of his latest movie “Towards Freedom”. Just as last year Selena Gómez also gave her fans free access to the streaming platform, now the American actor repeats the formula and grants nothing less than two months free to the video on demand service. How to redeem the limited offer and until when can the promotion be accessed?

What is Will Smith’s “To Freedom” about?

“Towards Freedom” was released in December of last year, but it continues to be one of the best movies in the Apple TV + catalog.

Will Smith returns to the big screen with Emancipation (Photo: Courtesy Apple Tv+)

Directed by Joey McFarland and set in the year 1863the history follows Peter, a slave who escapes from a plantation and must survive a deadly chase as he travels north.

The film is based on a true event and portrays the escape of a slave named Gordon who fled Louisiana and joined the ranks of the Union Army.

How can I watch Apple TV+ for free?

As Will Smith himself explained on his social networks, to access the promotion, all you have to do is go to the website of apple.co/willgift and follow the corresponding steps.

Free Apple TV+ by Will Smith. Photo: AppleTV+

It should be noted that the offer is valid only for new users who have never accessed the service and who have an Apple ID account.