The aggression carried out by Will Smith towards Chris Rock, recorded during the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, has caused the protagonist of “King Richard” to be banned from the Academy for 10 years.

However, he has not been the only one who has gone through this unfortunate decision. Throughout the history of awarding Hollywoodfive actors have been expelled from the Academy. Find out who they are below.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Smith accepts the veto imposed by the Academy and this is how his situation remains

Actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. Photo: Capture

Unlike other cases, it was Will Smith who decided to officially withdraw from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and it was not precisely the authorities of this entity who expelled him. Thus, although it was very likely that this would have happened in a matter of days, Smith was ahead of it, something that did not happen with other actors, film directors and visual artists.

Carminne Caridi

The American actor was the first expelled from the Academy for allegedly lending a VHS linked to the piracy of the films nominated for the Oscar Awards. The artist received notification of his official departure from Hollywood in 2004; However, he assured that it was not he who made the copies, but rather that the boy who came to clean his VHS player was a great admirer of his film collection, so he gave him more than 60 films. This man, known as Russell Sprague, decided to reproduce them, sell them and even publish them on the internet.

Carminne Caridi played Albert Volpe in the films “The Godfather I” and “The Godfather II”. Photo: Twitter

Roman Polansky

The filmmaker was accused of sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl in 1997 and, just 20 years after he fled the US, the Academy decided to expel him, after the outbreak of the #MeToo movement. Despite the fact that the fact was an open rumour, the film director was recognized with a golden statuette for the film “The Pianist” in 2003.

Roman Polanski was arrested on September 26, 2009, at the Zurich airport, by the authorities of the Swiss country, at the request of the United States. Photo: AFP

Harvey Weinstein

A New York Times report revealed that the former film producer was accused of sexual abuse by several women in the world of acting, including the renowned actress Ashles Judd. Weinstein was expelled from the Academy and is now serving a 23-year sentence.

Weinstein was charged with two of five criminal charges: first-degree criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape. Photo: AFP

YOU CAN SEE: Will Smith: chronology of the scandal with Chris Rock and the Academy at the Oscars 2022

Bill Cosby

The African-American actor was removed from the Academy after several women pointed him out and formally accused him of sexual abuse. It was this case that triggered Roman Polanski’s conviction. “The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values ​​of respect for human dignity,” read a statement released by the entity.

Bill Cosby is an American entertainer and comedian. Photo: AFP

Adam Kimmel

The cinematographer of “Capote” and “Lars and the real girl” was expelled from the Academy last year, after two crimes perpetrated against minors in 2003 and 2010 were known.