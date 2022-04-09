Mexico.- The former president Vicente Fox Quesadawent against the senator from Morena, Olga Sanchez Corderoafter he sent a letter to United States senators defending the head of the Attorney General’s Office, Alejandro Gertz Manero.

Through his Twitter account, Vicente Fox indicated that Sánchez Cordero’s letter only served to defend the indefensible, after some senators criticized the work of Gertz Manero at the FGR and the recent controversy surrounding the case of his ex-sister-in-law, where he would have sought revenge.

“Doña Olga, there is no worse blind person than the one who does not want to see. You are defending the indefensible!!” Fox wrote on social media.

The publication of the former PAN president was accompanied by a note highlighting the letter that Olga Sánchez Cordero sent to the officials of the neighboring country.

What did Sanchez Cordero say?

Olga Sanchez Corderoannounced that he will send a letter to some United States senators who have criticized the performance of the head of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), Alejandro Gertz Manero.

Legislators of the Upper House of the US Congress They have expressed, through a text sent to the Secretary of State of the Joe Biden government, their concern about the actions of the Attorney General of Mexico, accusing that his actions are motivated by personal revenge, which, in the opinion of the officials of the neighboring country to the north , endangers the justice system in the Mexican Republic.

In her official Twitter account, the senator from Morena spread the letter consisting of two pages, pointing out that it is addressed to senators Robert Menendez, Patrick Leahy, Jeff Merkley and Benjamin L. Cardin, who have criticized the incumbent’s work of the Federal Public Ministry.

“In the @senadomexicano we take seriously the concerns of our counterparts, that is why it is important to provide them with institutional information that allows them to know the national context and the operation of the division of powers,” said the minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) in retirement.