Without any shadow of a doubt Silvia Toffanin is one of the most loved and followed television personalities in the world of Italian television. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the presenter should be a guest at San Remo 2023. However, his own manager took care of removing any doubts about the matter.

Already a few weeks ago, the news about the double invitation addressed to Silvia Toffanin to participate in San Remo 2023. However, Piersilvio Berlusconi’s wife was forced to decline the proposal of Amadeus due to the excessive work required by its schedule very true.

To release some statements on the matter had been Amadeus on the occasion of a I find with the press for the presentation of The coming year:

I had asked Silvia Toffanin to be there for my first Sanremo in 2020 and she had kindly declined the invitation, telling me: ‘I don’t feel like I have to do it now, maybe we’ll see later’. I have a fraternal relationship with Graziellina (Graziella Lopedota, manager of Silvia Toffanin, ed) because we were both tied to our friend who is no longer here, the manager Franchino Tuzio. We talk to Graziella many times, even for the best wishes, we haven’t addressed the subject Silvia lately, it may not happen in the future and I will ask Graziella…. As far as I’m concerned, the doors are always open for Silvia Toffanin. I like her very much and she is very good. Maybe next year, which is my last Festival, I’ll be happy to have you with me and I’ll ask you, maybe you’ll say yes.

However, it was manager della Toffanin, Graziella Lopedota, to bring out further details. These were hers words:

I received a request for Silvia Toffanin’s availability to participate in this edition of Sanremo as well. Silvia, flattered, thanked but declined for professional reasons.

Although the presenter has declined the invitation, hers report with Amadeus remains unchanged. This is confirmed by the interview with Giovanna Civitillo a very true which will be broadcast Sunday 8 January.