The political world of Brazil has been surprised by news that the media are still giving cautiously: the possible criminal trial against the mythical judge, Sérgio Moro, who put Lula in jail and is now a senator of the Republic.

The bomb was raised by businessman Tony García by revealing in various media that he was an infiltrator to collaborate with Judge Moro in the processes of the Lava Jato operation that led important politicians and businessmen to jail. According to Luis Nassif, a columnist for capital letterthe revelations of the alleged infiltrator “are the crudest and most naked exposition known of the sins of Lava Jato.”

The federal deputy, Rogério Correa, of the Workers’ Party (PT), has already announced that he is going to ask that Tony García be heard in a public session of Parliament. He should there confirm his revelations that he was forced by Moro to create false evidence against politicians in exchange for having benefited from the proceedings against him.

Among the people who ended up in jail thanks to the complainant were then the governor of Paraná, Beto Richa and 14 other politicians. According to the declarations of the alleged Moro infiltrator, the judges placed accusations against PT politicians in his mouth “to prevent Lula from running for election.”

Judge Moro had sentenced Tony García to six years in prison in 2006 for crimes against the financial system and would have taken advantage of that sentence to coerce him into spying on and ratting out politicians from Lula’s party.

The revelations about the alleged strategies of Judge Moro are serious because they could end a request by the Justice to send him to preventive detention. The issue is being treated with gloves because it is known that Lula would like to see Moro in jail, who had convicted him without evidence -as the Supreme Court later confirmed-, which did not allow him to contest the 2018 election against Jair Bolsonaro.

The Workers’ Party undoubtedly sees in the revelations of Moro’s alleged infiltrator a chance to confirm what he always defended: that the judge set up the Lava Jato operation to help drive the left from power and favor the arrival of the extreme right . Later, to everyone’s surprise, Moro ended up being Bolsonaro’s Minister of Justice.

Lula and the PT will have to carefully examine the new and explosive statements against Moro so that suspicions of a ploy to put him in jail cannot be raised.

Hence, it is urgent that the revelations against the entire Lava Jato team of judges and prosecutors be examined by Congress with the utmost seriousness and severity. There cannot be even the slightest suspicion that it could be a setup, something that could damage the reputation of Lula, her party and her government.

The current cabinet already has enough problems with a Congress in which it is a minority and in which it is seen and desired to be able to approve its measures. This is because Bolsonaro’s old hosts continue to be the majority in him and are still willing to evict the left from power. Better not add fuel to the fire.

