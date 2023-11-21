Bulletstorm VR has seen its release delayed by just over a month, into 2024.

The upcoming and “ultravoilent” shooter, which is being developed by Incuvo and published by People Can Fly, was originally set to release on 14th December.

It is now set to launch on 18th January.

Bulletstorm VR – Release Date Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games

Announcing this delay, the Bulletstorm team said it knew fans were “eager to put on their VR headsets and kick ass in virtual reality”, calling this a “tough decision” to come to.

“We aim to use this extra time to continue improving the experience to ensure that Bulletstorm VR lives up to the high standards you’ve come to expect from the well-known AAA FPS franchise,” the team continued.

“We are incredibly grateful to our fans for their support and passion surrounding the Bulletstorm series and deeply appreciate everyone’s patience.”

When the game is released next year, it will be available on PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, and PCVR.



The full statement regarding Bulletstorm VR’s delay from People Can Fly and developer Incuvo. | Image credit: People Can Fly

In an earlier update, the Bulletstorm team said it had been working hard to make sure the game’s transition to VR “roars.”

“This time when you crash land on Stygia, you’ll feel the heart-pounding, frantic combat like never before – especially when you feel the vibrations of a big ass explosion,” it wrote on Steam. “Get ready to lace up your boots, kick the doors down, and unleash destruction with your energy leash in one hand and a gun in the other.” Sounds chill.

You can see a little teaser for Bulletstorm VR in the video above. Please bear in mind, this video shows the earlier release date of December.