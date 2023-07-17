Arbitrators are looking for a solution in the tariff dispute between EVG and Bahn, the grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine is ending and the EU has agreed on a migration agreement with Tunisia. The FAZ Newsletter.

The EVG remains prepared to call on its members to strike if the arbitration talks with Deutsche Bahn fail. Image: dpa

DThe most important thing for you this Monday:

1. EVG threatens to go on strike

2. Putin stops grain deals

3. Shift to the right in Spain before the election

4. Baerbock wants to close the law enforcement gap

5. EU and Tunisia agree on migration

6. The next heat wave is rolling

7. What will be important this week



An ICE on the Massetal Bridge in the Thuringian Forest

:



Image: dpa



1. EVG threatens to go on strike

The arbitration in the collective bargaining dispute of the railways begins this Monday. The union EVG is combative.

Strike: Before the arbitration proceedings, the railway and transport union EVG once again underlined its willingness to call on its members to strike if the negotiations failed. “We can hold out a strike for a very long time,” said EVG chairman Martin Burkert of the FAZ. “In the end we will be successful, I’m very sure of that. We are very serious.”