Virtual reality is still struggling to take off: if on the one hand Oculus Quest 2 is conquering the public thanks to its “cheap” price and its adaptable playground even without a PC, we remember however that Sony PlayStation he has been covering the field with his PS for some time VR, released in unsuspecting times on PlayStation 4 and now, finally, ready for a later model.

We know very little about this, other than the technical specifications, yet now a patent filed would speak of a sort of scanner of real objects within video games. Game Rant has in fact reported this patent – filed last summer – which would describe a function capable of analyzing real objects and positioning them within the game.

Even if the patent is real, we already know the mechanics and therefore this function may never see the light. However, the fact remains that, if PlayStation VR 2 if he did, he would have a very interesting function on his side, both in technical terms (making a 3D scan quickly and economically) and in practical terms (playing a video game with the possibility of inserting real objects inside it would increase immersion) .

The sentences reported by Game Rant They are the following:

According to the patent mock-up, it appears that a player will be able to scan large or small items, from a fruit to a tall lamp. The only limit seems to be the fact that the player will have to be able to see the object at 360 degrees in order to bring it into the virtual world.

The world of VR is still struggling to take off, but many games are on the way: if pearls from a few years ago like Half-Life Alyx and recent Medal of Honor And Resident Evil 4 they have given the “genre” some life, new games are coming like Horizon: Call of the Mountain, and many more to come. Abandoned the idea of ​​doing “VR mode” within games, we could find ourselves in front of the decisive step of this technology, as much as its end (and it would not be the first time).