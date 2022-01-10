Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Labor market Terrafame will start co-operation negotiations, with a reduction requirement of up to 75 person-years

January 10, 2022
in World
Terrafame aims for annual savings of approximately EUR 10 million.

Mining company Terrafame launches co-operation negotiations. According to the company’s press release, it has launched a savings program that aims to save a total of 10 million euros a year.

Through the savings program, Terrafame aims to improve the company’s international competitiveness and profitability.

Terrafame employs more than 800 permanent people and the negotiations involve a total of about 680 employees, white-collar and senior staff. According to the company’s preliminary estimate, the total need to reduce the workforce would be a maximum of 75 person-years.

The news is being updated.

.
Recommended

