One of the most important information in this period concerns PlayStation, currently working on a service that would combine PlayStation Plus And PlayStation Now on a single platform with different subscription levels. This seems to be clearly in line with what Microsoft offers with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and this rumor was also commented by the same. Phil Spencer.

Through an interview, Spencer said: “I don’t mean to make it seem like we’ve got it all figured out, but I think the right answer is to let your customers play the games they want to play, where they want to play them, and give them the choice of how to build their library and be transparent with them about which ones. are the plans in terms of offers for PC. So when I hear others do things like Game Pass or switch to PC, it makes sense to me because I think that’s the right answer“.

Read more …

#PlayStation #launch #Game #Pass #Phil #Spencer #inevitable